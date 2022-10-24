Look: NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Lawyer News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly made a big move in her impending separation from Tom Brady.

The supermodel and the superstar quarterback have reportedly been fighting for a while now. Bundchen and Brady, who have two kids together and have been married since 2009, have been living separately for months.

Now, Bundchen has reportedly made a big move, hiring a prominent divorce attorney.

Bundchen reportedly hired Florida's "top" divorce attorney, who worked in the Tiger Woods divorce case.

Good luck, Tom...

"Every week Gisele's decision to cut bait and hire a lawyer to extricate herself looks better and better. This is Tom Brady's Karma living out live and in color," one fan wrote.

"TB12’s ill-advised decision to un-retire hasn’t gone well. Not only has Gisele hired a divorce lawyer, but he just lost to the 1-5 McCaffery-less Panthers 21-3…" one fan added.

"22 years in the nfl had no effect. Gisele hired a divorce lawyer three weeks ago and the man is aging like milk left in a car trunk," one fan added.

"Tom Brady throwing like a man who knows his fortune is about to be cleaved in half by Gisele’s lawyers," another fan wrote.

Divorce can often be ugly and it sounds like that's what is happening here.