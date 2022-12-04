Look: NFL World Reacts To The Herschel Walker Joke

U.S. Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia.

A viral joke about Herschel Walker's campaign is going viral on social media.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made a joke about Walker's campaign and his football career.

Christie joked that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp could make history with Walker.

The former New Jersey politician joked that Kemp could become the "first human being who ever dragged Herschel Walker over the goal line."

Christie's football-themed joke has gone viral on social media on Sunday night.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters during an election night event on November 8, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Walker, one of the best running backs in college football and NFL history, is heading for a runoff election with his opponent, Raphael Warnock.