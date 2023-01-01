Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jalen Hurts Decision

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't wrapped up the NFC East yet, but they will still be without quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia will start backup quarterback Gardner Minshew against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles have decided to rest Hurts for the second week in a row. However, it's possible he will return against the Giants for the Week 18 game.

It's not surprising that the Eagles are playing it safe. However, things could get interesting if Philadelphia loses to New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

"The team will still find a way to lose this game in heartbreaking fashion," one fan wrote.

"Yeah but if they win today, are they really going to risk him playing in a meaningless game with Lane out? I don't think so," one fan added.

"Let’s hope they don’t need him," another fan added.

Will the Eagles be able to get things done against the Saints on Sunday?