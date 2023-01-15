Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Bezos Announcement

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The much-anticipated device is available for pre-order today and is available exclusively with AT&T service. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

It doesn't sound like Jeff Bezos is going to be the next owner of the Washington Commanders.

According to a report, the Amazon founder has yet to submit a bid for Daniel Snyder's franchise.

"Jeff Bezos has yet to submit a formal bid for the Washington Commanders. Minus Bezos, none of the bids submitted before the first-round deadline exceeded $6.3 billion," Front Office Sports announced.

That's obviously disappointing news for the Commanders franchise.

"Waiting for the Bears to hit the market first. Smart move," one fan wrote.

"Like I said lol he put his name out there to help Snyder get more money," one fan added.

"That’s buying WWE money," one fan added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere in Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Bezos' girlfriend is a big football fan, though perhaps that's not enough to buy an entire franchise.