Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Bezos Announcement
It doesn't sound like Jeff Bezos is going to be the next owner of the Washington Commanders.
According to a report, the Amazon founder has yet to submit a bid for Daniel Snyder's franchise.
"Jeff Bezos has yet to submit a formal bid for the Washington Commanders. Minus Bezos, none of the bids submitted before the first-round deadline exceeded $6.3 billion," Front Office Sports announced.
That's obviously disappointing news for the Commanders franchise.
"Waiting for the Bears to hit the market first. Smart move," one fan wrote.
"Like I said lol he put his name out there to help Snyder get more money," one fan added.
"That’s buying WWE money," one fan added.
Bezos' girlfriend is a big football fan, though perhaps that's not enough to buy an entire franchise.