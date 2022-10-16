Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jerry Jones Birthday Video

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 7: Owner Jerry Jones and his wife Gene of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texans. The Texans defeated the Cowboys in overtime 19-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It was a big celebration week for a couple of the NFL's biggest owners.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married in a surprise ceremony/party, attended by the likes of Roger Goodell, Tom Brady and Randy Moss, among others.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, celebrated his birthday in pretty epic fashion.

"Jerry Jones celebrated his 80th birthday Thursday evening with a private performance at his home by the legendary Jerry Lee Lewis. F. Scott Fitzgerald was right: The rich *are* different from you and me," ESPN's Don Van Natta tweeted.

Hey, good for Jerry Jones.

"All of the twenty-something women in that room were jazzed to meet the guy that wrote the song Rooster sings in Top Gun Maverick," one fan joked.

"Jerry Lee Lewis at (looked it up, guessed low) … 87" another fan added.

"Missed opportunity for my father’s 80th last year," another fan joked.

"Jerry Jones has looked 80 for 20+ years," another fan admitted on social media.

Happy birthday, Jerry.