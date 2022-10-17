Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jill Biden News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: First Lady of the United States of America Jill Biden walks the sideline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

You know it's a big NFL game when the First Lady of the United States is in attendance.

Jill Biden, a Philadelphia fan, is at Lincoln Financial Field for the Sunday night contest between the Cowboys and the Eagles.

It should be a fun game.

Jill Biden has long been a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The First Lady of the United States caught up with Philadelphia's favorite athlete before the game, too.

Here's Jill Biden and Joel Embiid.

According to reports from the field, the First Lady of the United States was booed by some when she was shown on the jumbotron prior to kickoff.

The Cowboys and the Eagles, meanwhile, have kicked off in the first quarter on Sunday night.

The Sunday night game is airing on NBC.