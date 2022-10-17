Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jill Biden News
You know it's a big NFL game when the First Lady of the United States is in attendance.
Jill Biden, a Philadelphia fan, is at Lincoln Financial Field for the Sunday night contest between the Cowboys and the Eagles.
It should be a fun game.
Jill Biden has long been a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The First Lady of the United States caught up with Philadelphia's favorite athlete before the game, too.
Here's Jill Biden and Joel Embiid.
According to reports from the field, the First Lady of the United States was booed by some when she was shown on the jumbotron prior to kickoff.
The Cowboys and the Eagles, meanwhile, have kicked off in the first quarter on Sunday night.
The Sunday night game is airing on NBC.