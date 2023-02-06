Look: NFL World Reacts To The Kay Adams Video

Getty Images.

Kay Adams certainly knows how to draw eyeballs on social media.

The former NFL Network host, who now has her own morning football show, is trending on social media for her latest social media video.

"just me?" she wondered.

The video is going viral on social media.

"Stayed for the comments, wasn’t disappointed," one fan wrote.

"Stand on your suitcase and good luck closing it,' one fan added.

"Me everytime I pack," Brittany Mahomes tweeted.

"The sitting is usually me, while my wife tries to fit two more things in and then fights the zipper for a few minutes! You ladies cannot leave anything behind! Lol," another fan added.

NFL Network.

Well played, Kay.