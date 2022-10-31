Look: NFL World Reacts To The Laura Rutledge Video

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos got back in the win column on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Following the game, ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge caught up with Wilson on the field. The Broncos quarterback, who's struggled in recent weeks, brought back his infamous, "Broncos country, let's ride" saying to end the interview.

Rutledge's reaction to the saying went viral.

Video of the ESPN sideline reporter reacting to Wilson's trademark phrase is trending on social media.

That looks like someone who was about to laugh but tried her best to hold it in.

"Russell Wilson has to now be one of the most annoying players in the league. Get outta here with that cheesy bs," one fan wrote.

"If cringe was a person," another fan added.

"man kind of love russ now. embracing it so hard," one fan added on social media.

"her face says it all," another fan joked.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wilson and the Broncos, meanwhile, got back in the win column with Sunday's victory in London.