Look: NFL World Reacts To The Mac Jones Punishment

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The National Football League has made its punishment decision for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

On Saturday, the league announced that the Patriots quarterback has been hit with a big fine for his dirty hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple last week.

Jones was actually fined twice.

"Mac Jones was fined twice in last week's game: $13,367 for the low block on Eli Apple and $10,609 for actions after Rhamondre Stevenson's fumble," ESPN's Mike Reiss tweeted.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the fine decision.

"$23g for two plays," one fan wrote.

"The Mac Jones Experience has been tremendous in Year 2," another fan wrote.

"Is there any footage of his “actions” after the fumble? I’m not at all saying that he didn’t do anything, I just feel like no one has seen what he did? He said he tried to go after the ball, but it was apparently after the whistle was blown?" one fan added.

"Good he’s a dirty player!" another fan wrote.

Is the NFL's punishment decision for the Patriots quarterback a justifiable one?