Look: NFL World Reacts To The 'Madden Strike' News

John Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Some Madden 23 gamers are unhappy with this year's installment and calling for a spending freeze to enact change.

Prominent Madden streamers, including Zirskee, have called for a "strike" from making purchases in Madden Ultimate Team (MUT). Among their demands, they want better odds of landing more valuable cards when buying a pack through the popular game mode.

While the renowned franchise remains a top seller, gamers are growing frustrated with how much money they're spending to play MUT without enough payoff.

One Twitter user joked that gamers "finally realized" they're getting scammed, while another wondered what took people so long to grow tired of "the same game every year."

Others pointed to bigger glitches and gameplay issues that need improvement over MUT purchases.

Commentators in a Reddit threat agreed. One fan called complaints of pack odds "pathetic," while another pointed to MUT as "the reason this game went down the tubes anyway."

Meanwhile, NBA 2K might want to pay close attention to this strike.

A few top spenders shutting their wallets may hurt EA Sports, but is it enough to make a severe dent?

Madden has owned an NFL monopoly for years, and it seems like plenty of loyal gamers will keep spending on the product even if the game makes no significant alterations.