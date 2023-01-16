Look: NFL World Reacts To The Matt Patricia Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots walks on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 6, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It sounds like Matt Patricia will have a new role with the New England Patriots in 2023.

According to a former Patriots quarterback, the former Detroit Lions head coach will be moving into a new position.

Patricia will be a Senior Football Advisor who will also help out with the offensive line.

It's a smart move.

"This feels like a W," one fan wrote.

"BEST possible news this is huge," another fan wrote on social media.

"Patricia was responsible for the OL this season and that went really well guys," another fan added.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick admitted that he's made some mistakes with his staff.

The Patriots are coming off a disappointing, playoff-less season in 2022.