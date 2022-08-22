Look: NFL World Reacts To The Matthew Stafford Wife Photos

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with his wife Kelly Stafford during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Matthew and Kelly Stafford have had a pretty funny thing going on Instagram since the star NFL quarterback joined the social media platform.

The Rams quarterback and his wife, a former Georgia cheerleader, have taken some playful shots at each other in recent months.

Kelly Stafford has a peace offering, though.

"Love you #9," she wrote. "Peace offering. Take it or leave it."

Well played, Kelly.

"Y’all too cute!" one fan wrote.

"Now I wonder what’s coming next on Matthew’s IG lol!" another fan admitted.

"Y’all have turned into rockstars in LA lol Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt vibes," another fan wrote.

Matthew had posted some not-so-flattering photos of Kelly on Instagram earlier this month.

Now, we await Matthew's response...