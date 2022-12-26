Look: NFL World Reacts To The Myles Garrett Punishment

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett didn't start for his team over the weekend.

Garrett was surprisingly absent when the Browns defense took the field for their first series. Apparently, Garrett was serving some kind of team/head coaching punishment.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted on Monday that it was his decision.

"Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett sat out the first drive because it was "a team thing. My decision." Wouldn't elaborate," Mary Kay Cabot tweeted.

That's certainly an odd one.

"Imagine if we could get direct answers. I’m losing patience with Stefanski," one fan wrote.

"Kevin should stop making decisions for this football team," one fan added.

"I feel like this should be a bigger deal, no? This is weird right?" another fan added.

"Is it me, or do the players not like this coaching staff?" one fan wrote.

What do you think of the surprising Myles Garrett punishment decision?