Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver during the NFL regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams on October 20, 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.

She'll be back.

Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon.

"I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver.

NFL fans are excited to have her back in 2023.

"Continue lighting the way - love this story," one fan wrote.

"Always liked her," one fan added.

"I think this is great -- she is an icon on the sidelines and regardless of her problems we want her there," one fan added.

"Love her!" one fan added.

"Wishing Pam good luck and continued success!" another fan wrote on social media.

FOX commentator Pam Oliver on the sidelines as the Chicago Bears host the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Playoff game January 14, 2007 in Soldier Field, Chicago. The Bears won 27 - 24. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Welcome back, Pam.