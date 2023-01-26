Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.
She'll be back.
Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon.
"I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver.
NFL fans are excited to have her back in 2023.
"Continue lighting the way - love this story," one fan wrote.
"Always liked her," one fan added.
"I think this is great -- she is an icon on the sidelines and regardless of her problems we want her there," one fan added.
"Love her!" one fan added.
"Wishing Pam good luck and continued success!" another fan wrote on social media.
Welcome back, Pam.