Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pro Bowl Announcement

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 28: A general view of the Pro Bowl Logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of 2018 Pro Bowl Game between the AFC Team against the NFC Team on January 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The NFL announced on Monday afternoon the head coaching staffs for its Pro Bowl game.

It's an interesting mix.

Peyton and Eli Manning will serve as the head coaches for the Pro Bowl, with some big names on the staff, as well.

Here are the full staffs:

AFC HC Peyton Manning DC Ray Lewis OC Diana Flores NFC HC Eli Manning DC DeMarcus Ware OC Vanita Krouch

This will be fun.

The NFL world has taken to social media to react to the coaching announcements.

"AFC about to be marching down the field through 94 audibles every play while the defense is rocking the life out of everyone," one fan joked.

"These are the coaching staffs that saints fans are trying to convince us would win games for the saints," one fan added.

"AFC gonna be matriculating down the field surgically on offense to go with the grittiest defense you've ever seen," another fan wrote.

"This was much more interesting when it was just the Mannings and even then it can’t compare to the Pro Bowls before the 2000s," one fan added.

The 2023 Pro Bowl game is set to take place on Feb. 5.