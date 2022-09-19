Look: NFL World Reacts To The Racist Player Accusation

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

A Detroit Lions player has been accused of being racist by another player in the league.

On Sunday, the Lions celebrated veteran player Dan Skipper, who made his first start in six seasons. Skipper helped lead the Lions to a win over Washington.

Following the game, video of Skipper being celebrated in the locker room went viral on social media.

However, 49ers player Arik Armstead, who never played on the same team as Skipper, has accused him of being racist.

That's a very serious accusation.

NFL fans have taken to social media to respond.

"people in the comments believing arik armstead randomly decided to accuse a guy of being racist for s---s and giggles rather than believe this guy is actually racist is insane," one fan wrote.

"Oh no," another fan wrote.

"Dan Skipper has played 0 snaps in games Arik Armstead has played in. He’s only been on the sidelines for maybe one game that Armstead has played in," one fan added.

Skipper, 27, has been in the league since the 2017 season.

It will be interesting to see if Skipper or the Lions respond to the accusation.