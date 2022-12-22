Look: NFL World Reacts To The "RedZone" Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of an NFL Network microphone before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL announced a multi-year agreement with Google on Thursday to give YouTube TV exclusive streaming rights to NFL Sunday Ticket.

When going into effect next season, the new deal will drastically alter how some fans watch football. However, that's not necessarily the case for those who tune into NFL RedZone on Sundays.

After the Sunday Ticket news broke Thursday morning, host Scott Hanson confirmed that RedZone isn't going anywhere.

Fans are relieved to still get seven hours of commercial-free football.

"All I wanted to know," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Scott ain't going nowhere," another fan said.

"I don't know what we'd do without RedZone," a fan replied.

"Pump RedZone into my veins," another fan stated.

The Sunday Ticket deal won't take away the witching hour. NFL RedZone is also currently an available add-on for YouTube TV subscribers.

However, DirecTV's Sunday Ticket Red Zone channel could get canceled due to the satellite provider losing the major package. The channel launched in 2005, four years before the NFL Network's RedZone debuted and quickly became a more popular option.

Although Hanson won't work on Christmas Day this Sunday, he'll host a special Saturday edition of RedZone due to the weekend's altered holiday schedule.