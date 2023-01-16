Look: NFL World Reacts To The Roger Goodell Video

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The second half of today's Vikings-Giants playoff game featured a heartwarming moment involving one fan.

Charlie Huizinga is a young Minnesota fan who is battling leukemia. He's been a special guest of the Vikings on multiple occasions this season.

During a stoppage in play Sunday, Huizinga and his family were surprised on the field by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who delivered the young boy tickets to Super Bowl LVII in February.

Goodell is not exactly a favorite of a lot of fans, but this was a cool moment nonetheless.

"Ok, that moment just made me cry," tweeted CBS Sports Radio's Amy Lawrence. "The Commissioner surprised young Charlie Huizinga with Super Bowl tickets as he battles leukemia. His unadulterated joy was absolutely priceless! Thank you, @NFL."

"Not me tearing up in the newsroom," said FOX59/CBS4Indy's Lindsey Eaton.

"I was totally indifferent to the result of this game until I saw Charlie erupt in joy and now I desperately want the Vikings to win," admitted writer Megan Armstrong.

"Inspiring. From fighting cancer to receiving an invitation to the Super Bowl," added another tweeter.

Congratulations to Charlie and his family.