Look: NFL World Reacts To The Rough Raiders Field Photos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: The American Flag is held on the field during the National Anthem during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Soldier Field wasn't the only NFL stadium with a rough-looking field this weekend.

Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders and a natural playing surface, had a rough-looking field on Sunday afternoon.

Apparently, a soccer game left the field looking not so good.

This is not what you want an NFL playing surface to look like, that is for sure.

Hopefully the Raiders' field is looking much better by the start of the regular season.