Look: NFL World Reacts To The Sean Taylor Statue

Washington defensive back Sean Taylor (21) looks on against Oakland during the second half at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on November 20, 2005. Oakland defeated Washington 16-13. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders revealed a Sean Taylor memorial inside FedEx Field to commemorate the 15th anniversary of his death.

It wasn't what fans expected.

Fans envisioned a statue honoring the former safety, but the Commanders instead unveiled more of a mannequin in a team uniform. Many people were underwhelmed by the organization's effort.

"This cannot possibly be real," ESPN's Clinton Yates wrote on Twitter.

"A department store mannequin?! Only Washington could do this," a fan said.

"Is this at the stadium or in the NFL section at Foot Locker," David Steele angrily asked.

"Let’s hope the new owner does more than put a wire mannequin with a uniform Sean Taylor never wore in the hallway," ESPN's Matt Miller said.

"That organization can’t do anything right," another fan declared.

The stadium also revealed a mural in honor of Taylor, a two-time Pro Bowler who was shot inside his home in 2007. Commanders players will wear a No. 21 decal on their helmets when facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.