Look: NFL World Reacts To The Sean Taylor Statue
The Washington Commanders revealed a Sean Taylor memorial inside FedEx Field to commemorate the 15th anniversary of his death.
It wasn't what fans expected.
Fans envisioned a statue honoring the former safety, but the Commanders instead unveiled more of a mannequin in a team uniform. Many people were underwhelmed by the organization's effort.
"This cannot possibly be real," ESPN's Clinton Yates wrote on Twitter.
"A department store mannequin?! Only Washington could do this," a fan said.
"Is this at the stadium or in the NFL section at Foot Locker," David Steele angrily asked.
"Let’s hope the new owner does more than put a wire mannequin with a uniform Sean Taylor never wore in the hallway," ESPN's Matt Miller said.
"That organization can’t do anything right," another fan declared.
The stadium also revealed a mural in honor of Taylor, a two-time Pro Bowler who was shot inside his home in 2007. Commanders players will wear a No. 21 decal on their helmets when facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.