Look: NFL World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Video

Skip Bayless is known to do anything for a reaction.

In the aftermath of his beloved Dallas Cowboys' latest playoff loss on Sunday, Bayless "unleashed" an unintentionally hilarious video displaying his supposed frustration with Dak Prescott.

The clip showed Bayless entering his kitchen, taking off his Dak jersey and dramatically throwing it in the trash.

"I'm sorry. That's it. I've had it with Dak," Bayless captioned the video on Twitter

This video is so obviously staged that people couldn't help but make fun of it after it dropped.

"We can clearly see Skip hiding around the corner waiting for the cue to walk in," one person said.

"I’m trying to imagine the reaction if I asked my wife to film a video of me being performatively angry over a football game to post on Twitter," added college football writer David Ubben.

"I've seen better acting in a snuff film," chimed in radio host EastSide Dave.

Other people just chose to rip on Bayless' kitchen layout and decor.

"White cabinets and a black and yellow back splash… This one of the ugliest kitchens I seen a rich person have," said one observer.

"Who puts a shag rug in their kitchen?" added video game reporter Ash Parrish.

"Skip makes way too much money for that backsplash & the countertop microwave," said quarterback trainer Quincy Avery. Overall home decor is lacking."

Keep in mind that Bayless is 71 years old and still making these videos.

He's laughing all the way to the bank though.