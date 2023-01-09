Look: NFL World Reacts To The Soldier Field Announcement

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 16: A general view of the exterior of Soldier Field before the 2011 NFC divisional playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks on January 16, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

As the Chicago Bears secured the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft, the city looked even further to the future by pitching the team to stay.

Landmark Development and the Reimagine Soldier Field Coalition released a video proposing a $2.2 billion renovation to Soldier Field. The reimagined stadium includes a dome in an effort to make the venue a destination for more events such as the Super Bowl.

The team's lease at Soldier Field expires in 2032, and the Bears are pursuing a new complex in Arlington Heights. Chicago will attempt to convince the Bears to stay with a state-of-the-art facility.

However, not everyone is sold on the flashy proposal.

"It’s a nice thought, but let’s just move it to Arlington Heights as planned," Minty Bets of Yahoo Sports wrote.

"These new stadiums are nice but have ZERO character," radio host Gabriel Morency said. "They are mini airports."

"Not going to lie. This looks pretty cool," a fan wrote.

"Why? Let them move to the suburbs," Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post stated. "The Bears play at Soldier Field a max of 11-12 meaningful days a year. If they’re saying it’s going to cost $2.2B, it’ll cost way more than that. The taxes here are high enough."

"I was OUT at the eight second mark," former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long posted.

The Bears could soon complete a deal with Arlington Heights to purchase the former Arlington International Racecourse location.

It might be too late to keep the team in Chicago, which could spell the end of the NFL's oldest stadium. Soldier Field will turn 100 next year.