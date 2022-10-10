Look: NFL World Reacts To The Teddy Bridgewater Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Sauce Gardner #1 of the New York Jets tackles Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins in the endzone for a safety during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images) Edward Diller/Getty Images

Video has emerged of what happened to Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday.

Bridgewater was removed from Sunday's game against the Jets, after reportedly failing the NFL's new concussion protocols.

But was the removal warranted?

Video has emerged, appearing to show no stumbles for the starting quarterback.

"Here's our video of Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater getting hit and leaving the game. There's no evidence of an on-field stumble and notice how he even gives a thumbs up sign twice," WSVN 7 tweeted.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Why can't they just use common sense? Holding Bridgewater out here doesn't make up for letting Tua go back in a few weeks ago," one fan wrote.

"This is unbelievable. Good grief…" one fan added.

"I know nobody cares about this because it’s Miami & everyone thinks the Dolphins messed up with Tua, but look at this and tell me what you see here that indicates Teddy should have been kept out of the game? It’s gonna get real loud when this happens with someone in a big game," one fan added.

"This is not a coincidence, the fins were jobbed. Lookin to see if a starting QB goes out the same way rest of the season. If not. U know the deal," one fan added.

The Dolphins lost to the Jets on Sunday, falling to 3-2 on the regular season.

We could see more removals like this going forward.