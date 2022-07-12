Look: NFL World Reacts To The Texans' New Helmet

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: A view of the helmet sticker honoring Robert C. McNair, the late owner of the Houston Texans, is shown prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans can use some change following consecutive four-win campaigns. They're hope a fresh look brings them better luck later in the 2022 season.

On Tuesday, the team revealed "Battle Red" helmets, which the Texans will wear when hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 3 in Week 9's Thursday Night Football game.

The Texans will also give fans a sneak peak at the new gear when donning them during an open training camp practice on July 30.

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans President Greg Grissom said. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey."

As noted by reported Luis Ortiz, it's the first time the Texans will deviate from their traditional blue helmets.

Fans are loving the new look.

Based on the initial sea of resounding approval, the Texans might want to consider keeping these helmets around for more than one game. They can certainly take some good will entering what many expect to be another rebuilding year.