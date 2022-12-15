Look: NFL World Reacts To The Todd McShay Controversy

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Todd McShay caused a stir when claiming "character issues" could affect Jalen Carter's draft stock.

When conducting a mock draft on ESPN, the NFL Draft guru said Georgia's star defensive lineman will be "a hot-button name."

"Does he get along with everybody? What's he like to deal with in the locker room? Those sorts of issues," he said. "I know it's early in the process, but I'm forewarning everybody out there."

McShay had no evidence to back up those allegations, and Carter hasn't publicly conducted himself in any way to warrant those claims. Onlookers are thus upset at McShay for potentially jeopardizing the junior's draft positioning with unsubstantiated charges.

"McShay better produce some receipts fairly soon," former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson said. "Or retract the slander."

"That McShay went from 'character issues' to 'questionable character' halfway through that video, with no sources, named or unnamed… isn't a good look for McShay," USA Today's Doug Farrar wrote.

"Feels like McShay does this every draft cycle," The Falcoholic's Aaron Freeman wrote.

"This is the type of info that often screams, 'The source is drafting fifth and wants Jalen to fall to him. Todd, we heard he's a problem. Go tell the people,'" the Daily Dawg's Brooks Austin claimed.

"[Carter] is one of the best people and most down-to-earth dude I've ever been around," Georgia teammate Randon Jernigan responded. "This is absolute bull and slander."

Carter anchored a top-ranked Georgia rushing defense that yielded 77.0 yards per game on the ground. He tallied three sacks, two forced fumbles, and seven tackles for a loss.

The star defensive tackle could earn his second national championship before becoming a top-five pick next April. That's assuming teams don't buy McShay's so-called "character issues."