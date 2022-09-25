Look: NFL World Reacts To The Viral Cheerleader Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A Miami Dolphins cheerleader cheers during the game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Arguably the biggest game of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season is taking place in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of undefeated teams. Most expected the Bills to be 2-0 at this point in the year, though the Dolphins being 2-0 is a pretty big surprise.

Sunday afternoon's matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen will be a fun one.

One Dolphins cheerleader is already getting the trash talk going on Sunday.

"Move Bills, get out the way. See you tomorrow!" she wrote on social media.

Well played, Jared.

"This pic and caption NEEDS to go viral" one fan joked.

"The caption 🔥," another fan wrote on social media.

"the bills aren’t ready for us," another fan added.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Sunday afternoon's game should be a fun one, that is for sure at this point.