Look: NFL World Reacts To The Viral Eagles Fan

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 24: A row of Philadelphia Eagles helmets rest on the sidelines before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on August 24, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a great deal to be excited about this season as their team is the only remaining undefeated squad in the NFL.

Philly sports fans are notoriously passionate about their teams — and one fan at today's Eagles-Cardinals game perfectly encapsulates that passion.

The Philadelphia superfan went shirtless at State Farm Stadium — showing off an array of Philly themed tattoos. The body art included an Eagles-logo chest piece, the Philly Phanatic, Flyers mascot "Gritty," a 76ers logo, the Liberty Bell, "1776," an I-95 sign and more.

Take a look at the fan here:

"We found the ultimate Philly fan," the NFL wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this viral fan photo.

"Real Philly fans have seen this dude a thousand times before," one fan wrote.

"The placement of the Phanatic is well done," another said.

"Who says America doesn’t have culture?" another added.

The 4-0 Eagles are off to a great start this afternoon, taking a 14-0 lead with two rushing touchdowns from star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Last night, the Phillies advanced in the MLB playoffs with their second straight win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

It's a good time to be a Philly sports fan.