Look: NFL World Reacts To The Viral Guy Fieri Video

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Guy Fieri introduces LOCASH on the Mane Stage during the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on May 01, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach) Timothy Norris/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders had a special guest on the sideline before today's game.

None other than celebrity restauranteur and television host Guy Fieri was walking around at field level at Allegiant Stadium as his beloved Raiders got ready to play the Indianapols Colts.

"The Mayor of Flavortown is in the house," the official NFL Twitter account declared.

Like we said, Fieri is a big Raiders fan. It's tough to miss him at games too with that trademark bleached blonde look.

NFL fans seem to be having fun with Fieri being at the Death Star today.

"He looks like the dude who will hire a squad of unbeatable Estonian mercenaries to kidnap my family and force me out of retirement from being the world's greatest assassin," said Johnny from Eleven Warriors.

"Have him coach the game. Guy vs Jeff Saturday is fair," added another fan.

"MY President," added BroBible's Brandon Wenerd.

As for Fieri himself, he had a simple pregame message for his favorite team.

"Just win baby!! @Raiders," he tweeted.

The Raiders and Colts are set to kick off momentarily from Las Vegas.