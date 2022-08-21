Look: NFL World Reacts To The Wild Fan Fight Video

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view EverBank Field during a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers September 13, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Emotions often boil over during NFL games, especially in the preseason, when you have a bunch of players trying their hardest to make the roster.

While that's normal, emotions boiling over in the stands is not. But that's what happened on Saturday night.

A fight broke out in the stands during the Jaguars vs. Steelers preseason game.

It was pretty ugly.

"Big fight at the #Jaguars-#Steelers game just now. Disclaimer: Violence," one fan tweeted.

Be better, people.

"Losers," one fan wrote.

"See folks it doesn’t only happen in Philly. But keep believing the lie," another fan joked.

"Thought for sure the dude throwing haymakers would have a Roethlisberger jersey but nope it’s Pickett. He’s officially the new starter," another fan wrote.

"Fighting over who is gonna have a worse season or what," one fan added.

Hopefully cooler heads will prevail come regular season time.