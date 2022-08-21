Look: NFL World Reacts To The Wild Tom Brady Rumor

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

What led to Tom Brady's 10-plus day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Health problems? Family issues? A vacation?

Several different theories have been floated about the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback's departure, but one recent rumor stands out.

What if Brady was away from the Buccaneers so he could film "The Masked Singer" on FOX?

That's the rumor that went super viral this week, with a Reddit thread delving into all of the potential details.

The theory is likely false, though that's not stopping fans from having fun with it.

The Reddit threat is pretty thorough, too.

Brady, 45, left the Buccaneers early this month, so he could take an extended break during the middle of training camp.

No reason was given for Brady's departure, though his family is reportedly doing OK.

Perhaps the wild TV rumor will be addressed at some point.