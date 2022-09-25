Look: NFL World Reacts To Throwback Cheerleader Photo
A former Patriots cheerleader is trending on social media this weekend.
Camille Kostek, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model, was once a New England Patriots cheerleader.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model, who also dates Rob Gronkowski, was previously a cheerleader for the team. She threw it back on social media this weekend.
"Verified Fun fact: my first NFL game was on the sidelines as a @patriotscheerleaders 🏈 💃🏼 Before I was watching the games in the stands I was cheering and dancing in the end zones and #NeverNotDancing from the sidelines. It was a goal of mine to make a professional dance team after growing up dancing from 3-18 years old . My final performance as an NFL cheerleader was at Super Bowl XLIX 🏆 HAPPY FOOTBALL SUNDAY 🏈🏈🏈🏈," she wrote.
That's pretty awesome.
"U made it!" one fan wrote.
"Once a cheerleader always a cheerleader #KeepCheering," another fan wrote.
"Beautiful ❤️ yes #nevernotdancing," another fan wrote.
Camille and Rob actually met at a charity event through the team, as well.
Now, both Rob and Camille are retired from their NFL days.