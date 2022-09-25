Look: NFL World Reacts To Throwback Cheerleader Photo

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 11: Patriots cheerleaders perform during an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on August 11, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A former Patriots cheerleader is trending on social media this weekend.

Camille Kostek, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model, was once a New England Patriots cheerleader.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model, who also dates Rob Gronkowski, was previously a cheerleader for the team. She threw it back on social media this weekend.

"Verified Fun fact: my first NFL game was on the sidelines as a @patriotscheerleaders 🏈 💃🏼 Before I was watching the games in the stands I was cheering and dancing in the end zones and #NeverNotDancing from the sidelines. It was a goal of mine to make a professional dance team after growing up dancing from 3-18 years old . My final performance as an NFL cheerleader was at Super Bowl XLIX 🏆 HAPPY FOOTBALL SUNDAY 🏈🏈🏈🏈," she wrote.

That's pretty awesome.

"U made it!" one fan wrote.

"Once a cheerleader always a cheerleader #KeepCheering," another fan wrote.

"Beautiful ❤️ yes #nevernotdancing," another fan wrote.

Camille and Rob actually met at a charity event through the team, as well.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season and Unveiling of the Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Now, both Rob and Camille are retired from their NFL days.