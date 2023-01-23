Look: NFL World Reacts To Tiki Barber's Announcement

PHILADELPHIA - JANUARY 07: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants hands the ball off to Tiki Barber #21 against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wildcard Playoff game on January 7, 2007 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

New York Giants legend Tiki Barber wasn't happy with his old team on Saturday night.

The Giants got crushed by the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday, ending their season.

Barber announced that he's not mad, he's just disappointed.

"I’m not angry… but honestly, I’m disappointed. That was ugly," he announced.

Giants fans seem to agree.

"This is exactly me rn," one fan wrote.

"Definitely didn’t look good…. But we did make it further that anyone thought we could… now wash this off and focus on the future… expectations for next season just went way up…." one fan added.

"That Week 18 clouded your judgment, Giants greatly overachieved this season," another fan wrote.

"This is me. I’m a little disappointed. I was hoping for a better showing, but I knew going into this were were overmatched," one fan wrote.

The Eagles are off to the NFC Championship Game, while the Giants are going home early.