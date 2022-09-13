Look: NFL World Reacts To TJ Watt's Big Announcement

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

T.J. Watt will return to the gridiron, according to T.J. Watt.

The star Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker exited Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals early. While the team initially feared that he tore his pec, the Defensive Player of the Year may not need surgery.

Shortly after head coach Mike Tomlin expressed some optimism during Tuesday's press conference, Watt made Steelers fans even more excited with a simple message on Twitter.

He posted a GIF from The Terminator with Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous line: "I'll be back."

Everyone is hyped following Watt's encouraging update.

Of course, the question remains when he will be back. Tomlin already "definitively" confirmed that Watt will not suit up this Sunday against the New England Patriots.

However, he wouldn't commit to anything else beyond Watt's Week 2 absence, including whether the team plans to place him on the injured reserve. Doing so would make the 27-year-old ineligible for at least the next four games.

Arguably the closest NFL player to a cyborg, Watt dominated opposing offenses by collecting 22.5 sacks in 15 games last season. He looked poised for an encore when collecting a sack and an interception last Sunday.

Watt will likely need to miss some time, but he may return sooner than first anticipated.