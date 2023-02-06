Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Family Announcement

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Atlanta Falcons Defensive Tackle Grady Jarrett (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) but receives a penalty on this play during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Prior to retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady reportedly confided in his family, admitting that he had gotten tired of getting hit on the field.

While that likely wasn't the only reason for his retirement, it's still a telling admission. Brady, 45, could still make most of the throws needed by an elite quarterback. However, he clearly did not enjoy - or even tolerate, really - getting hit in the pocket.

When that happens, it's time to move on.

“This has been a really rough six months on his personal life, his family life, and on his football life,” Brady Sr. admitted, via Boston.com. “He once said this, he said, ‘I’m getting tired of getting hit.’ Having played 23 years and he holds the ignominious record of most sacks against in the NFL . . . and there must be another two or three thousand knockdowns. At 45 years of age, you say, ‘Hey, do I want to get hit one more time?’ The answer’s really nah, I really don’t want to unless everything’s flipping. Unfortunately, it wasn’t clicking this year and I think it was a foregone conclusion.”

No one can really blame Brady for feeling that way.

"Send him to the Rams where he can have a REAL oline," one fan joiked.

"Bro whenever a defender was within 100 yards of him its a roughing the passer call and HE’s complaining abt getting hit lmaoo," one fan added.

"He fell down if someone got within a yard. What?" one fan added.

"bro DOES NOT get hit," one fan added.

"Bro could’ve avoided all this by being a dad to his kids instead of coming back to football this year," another fan wrote.

Tom can now enjoy retirement without worrying about getting hit.