Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Headline

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A headline about Tom Brady and Gisele's marriage is going viral on social media this week.

It's well played by an NBC New York station.

"Gisele Bündchen candidly revealed the sacrifices she has made for her husband Tom Brady, who lost two Super Bowls to the New York Giants," NBC New York tweeted.

The tweet has been liked by more than 4,000 people so far on Wednesday.

"“He lost 2 Super Bowls to the NY Giants” is exactly how Brady should be remembered," one fan wrote.

"Solid appeal to the local reader here," one fan added.

"The last 10 words of this tweet. I'm here for the pettiness lol," one fan added.

"New York media's love affair with dissing Brady is incredible," one fan added.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, but New York fans will never let him forget about the two he's lost to the Giants.