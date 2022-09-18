Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Sideline Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is not a happy man on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his offense have been stifled by the New Orleans Saints defense for most of the afternoon in Week 2.

Brady took his frustrations out on his tablet.

"Here comes Tom Brady. Saints frustrated him enough in their last meeting that he threw a tablet on the sideline, but no CJGJ around this time to provoke him," Katherine Terrell reported.

You don't see that kind of animosity from Brady very often. The Saints have given him troubles for years now.

Yikes.

"His best throw of the day if we're being honest," one fan joked.

"Any other qb acts this way and they’re called a diva," one fan admitted.

"Tom Brady embraced being a diva like ten years ago," another fan suggested.

Barring a second half comeback, the Bucs will drop to 1-1 on the season with a loss to the Saints.