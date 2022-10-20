Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Teammate News

Much was made about Tom Brady's sideline blowup during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brady went off on an F-bomb tirade in the second quarter of the Bucs' loss to the Steelers.

While clips of the incident went viral, inspiring plenty of takes, Brady's teammates were not bothered by it.

"I love that from him. I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that's football. That's what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he's the best there is," Bucs center Robert Hainsey said.

Most NFL fans agree that it was overplayed.

"100% of all the things to be mad about with this team Brady trying to amp up his o line is not one of them," one fan wrote.

"That’s funny bc the lady at work told me he was a cry baby and should apologize to his offensive line, wrapping it up by asking me how many more tablets he was going to break this year. Wild," one fan added.

"Everybody crying, but the people he was addressing though," another fan wrote.

"Are ya sure? Some folks on Twitter and TV said the linemen should be offended and outraged at their QB. Another example of a teammate praising the leadership while those outside the building show outrage. Who to believe?" one fan added.

The Bucs fell to 3-3 on the year with the loss on Sunday. They'll attempt to get back on track against the Panthers this weekend.