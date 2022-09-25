Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Threat' News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Thanks to Tom Brady, the entire National Football League was threatened with punishment this week.

Last week, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw not one, but two Microsoft tablets on the sideline. Brady's sideline outburst went viral.

While Brady wasn't punished for the outburst, that could change moving forward.

According to Jay Glazer, "Thanks to Tom Brady, all 32 teams received a memo from the NFL this week threatening punishment for breaking tablets and/or other league-issued equipment."

NFL teams can thank Tom Brady for the Sunday morning "threat" news.

"Why am I laughing at this," one fan wrote.

"If this happened because of Kyler Murray, there would be a nationwide holocaust," another fan suggested.

"Oldest man in the league throws a temper tantrum and everybody gets yelled at," one fan added.

"If anyone else did this they’d get suspended immediately lmfao," one fan added.

Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Saints last weekend, though they struggled in the first half, getting held scoreless by the New Orleans defense.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback joked about his sideline outburst.

"I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately. I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating," Brady joked on his podcast. "Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great yesterday, so I had to take it out on the poor, meaningless tablet.

“I’m trying to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it, but I was pretty pissed yesterday. Until I get it right, I’m going to keep doing it. Obviously, with repetition being the key to success, I gotta get the perfect tablet slam, which I haven’t got yet. Tune in next week to see if it happens.”

If it happens this week, punishment could be coming.