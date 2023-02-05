Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Announcing Plans

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady is reportedly set to begin his NFL broadcasting career in 2023.

The 45-year-old now-retired starting quarterback has a massive broadcasting deal with Fox Sports. While he won't be calling the Super Bowl this year, he will be starting his career during the 2023 season.

"Tom Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX in May, and he is expected to pursue his broadcasting career in 2023, he won't be a part of the SB broadcast," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

This will be fun to watch.

"The last part is strange bc why would he not be able to do that literally better than anybody who has ever lived?" one fan wondered.

"This is a nightmare scenario. After over 20 years of having to watch him endlessly now we are forced to stomach him every week for another 20 years," one fan added.

"Tony might have a warning to share with Tommy about the broadcasting career ebb and flow," one fan added.

"Fox is sweating bullets after seeing that CBS had to intervene on Tony Romo now that they're demoting Greg Olsen, who is everything they could ever want. They're putting out PR in advance for this," one fan added.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

How do you think Brady will fare?