Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Free Agency List

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Where will Tom Brady play in 2023?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has at least one more game with his current team, as he's set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night.

But what about after that? Where will Brady, 45, land in free agency?

According to a Sunday morning report, there are three teams expected to show interest in Brady: the 49ers, the Raiders and the Titans.

All three teams make sense, though the 49ers certainly have something going with Brock Purdy.

"Yeah he could probably learn a thing or two from Brock Purdy," one fan joked.

"Tennessee has no WRs.. that’ll be New England all over again," one fan added.

"Brady being coached by former teammate Mike Vrabel is insane to think about," one fan added.

"Can’t wait to get him out of the NFC South finally," another fan added.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Where do you see the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback playing in 2023?