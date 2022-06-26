Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Movie Plans

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady has been featured in some movies over the course of his NFL career and he's reportedly producing and starring in one this offseason.

More movies are reportedly in Brady's future, too.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brady plans to produce more movies.

Brady's upcoming movie reportedly got a big star to join this summer, as Guy Fieri will reportedly take part in it, too.

Brady's movie will reportedly feature Billy Porter, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, among others.

