Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Racy Underwear Video

On the week Tom Brady returned to training camp, all the attention shifted to his underwear.

The BRADY brand released a new shipment of high-end undergarments Wednesday. Former teammate Rob Gronkowski is among those to model the company's boxer briefs.

To further promote his product, Brady posted a video Thursday afternoon on Twitter with a "mirror picture starter pack" for "us normal-looking guys" who want to look as good as the models while wearing his underwear.

He directed viewers to a slideshow with a grand plan. This "hack" consists of taking a sock and inserting it down low.

One can only imagine Brady making jokes like this while playing for Bill Belichick on the New England Patriots. Plenty of fans are amused by Brady embracing a goofier persona on social media.

However, not everyone wants to see this type of behavior from a 45-year-old man.

But hey, whatever it takes to sell underwear, right? One pair will set buyers back $20, while a five-pack costs $85. And that doesn't even include the socks.

Brady will need to wear more clothes when playing in Saturday's preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.