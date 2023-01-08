Look: NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy's Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tony Dungy was not happy with an article that went viral this week.

The legendary NFL head coach is going viral for his comment on a controversial article about Black professional football players.

The article, written by Scientific American, claims that "the 'terrifyingly ordinary' nature of football’s violence disproportionately affects Black men."

Dungy is not happy.

"As a black man and former NFL player I can say this article is absolutely ridiculous," he wrote.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on his announcement.

"Tony Dungy is still the man," one fan wrote.

"Here is an excellent response," one fan added.

"This article is a disservice to science. This is an opinion piece that sets out to vilify the NFL and proceeds to do just that," one fan added.

"All my favorite NFL players are taking no prisoners when it comes to hot takes on Hamlin," one fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Do you stand with Dungy?