Look: NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Concerning Announcement

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Tony Romo speaks on TV after winning the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2019 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Devich/Getty Images)

Everyone seems to think that it's a 100 percent lock that Patrick Mahomes will play through his high ankle sprain next weekend.

But Tony Romo says not so fast.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced on Sunday afternoon that he played through some high-ankle sprains during his career. However, there were some that prevented him from going.

Romo announced that it'll be a "huge challenge."

Chiefs fans should probably be pretty concerned.

"I feel the media is making it worse than it seems so Mahomes is hailed as a hero if he plays and wins," one fan wrote.

"Don’t think there’s any chance Mahomes doesn’t play," one fan added.

"These injuries take weeks to heal. Something to keep an eye on," one fan wrote.

The Chiefs and the Bengals are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. next weekend.

The game will air on CBS.