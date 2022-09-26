Look: NFL World Reacts To Travis Kelce Apology News

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, squandering the win by allowing a touchdown with less than 25 seconds to play. But it was a player on the offense who was among the first from KC to apologize.

Taking to Twitter after the loss, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce apologized for his performance. He admitted that he could have helped put the Colts away for good but gave them props for taking advantage of the opportunity.

"KC…. You deserve better out of me. Should have put the game away when I had the chance. Hats off to the colts, they got us… back to work asap!!!"

Kelce finished the game with four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown, along with a successful two-point conversion on the ground. As a result, fans were in no hurry to see Kelce apologize and are praising him for showing humility and leadership by doing so:

That isn't to say that Travis Kelce had a perfect game and bears no responsibility. He failed to reel in several balls thrown his way - one of only three times in the last three years where he's caught half of his targets or fewer.

The season is still young though and there are plenty of opportunities for Kelce to "redeem himself" if that's what he feels he has to do.

His next challenge will be one of his biggest yet: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 4.