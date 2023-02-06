Look: NFL World Reacts To Trent Dilfer's Announcement

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Former professional quarterback Trent Dilfer is seen on the ESPN set prior to the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Former ESPN NFL analyst turned college football head coach Trent Dilfer seems to go viral every couple of years for a quote about football.

First, it was "you cannot lose games in the NFL and still win." Now, it's the "modern game" does not impress him.

Dilfer said at a 2000 Baltimore Ravens team event that he's not impressed by the current game.

Dilfer's comment is going viral.

"Only reason Dilfer is saying this is because he wasn’t good enough to make it in either era. Dude was carried by his defense his entire career," one fan worte.

"Most people know him as the worst QB to have won a Super Bowl," one fan added.

"I respect this take but it’s one sided, because of everything he just said, defensive players have to be beyond elite, making them extremely impressive," one fan wrote.

It's certainly quite a take from Dilfer.