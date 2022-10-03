Look: NFL World Reacts To Troubling Justin Fields News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears passing offense isn't working.

The stats tell you that. Your eyes tell you that. Pretty much everyone who's familiar with the Bears this season is aware of that.

But Bears quarterback Justin Fields apparently is not aware of that.

Following Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Bears quarterback had a troubling postgame interaction with a reporter.

“Why isn’t the passing game working?” a reporter asked.

“Who says the passing game isn’t working?” Fields replied.

“The stats," the reporter replied.

“The stats don’t matter," Fields clapped back.

OK then...

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the troubling interaction.

"Also everyone with functioning eyes. We are ALL saying it," one fan wrote.

"Uhhhhh I gotta be honest, don’t love this answer from my franchise QB…" another fan added.

"This is going bad. Really quickly," another fan wrote..

"We’ve uncovered the Bears biggest issue. They think points don’t matter," another fan joked.

The Bears dropped to 2-2 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Giants.