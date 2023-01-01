Look: NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa's Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, but they're not eliminated from playoff contention yet.

If the Dolphins were to make the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hoping to return.

Tagovailoa, who's currently dealing with another concussion, does not have any retirement plans.

"Tua Tagovailoa wants to return this season if Miami makes the playoffs," according to Jay Glazer.

NFL fans are a bit worried.

"TUA SIT DOWN!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"I missed this earlier but yeah this isn’t great. Tua is good when healthy but this is deeply concerning," one fan added.

"I’m really trying to avoid making moral judgements here but McDaniel not making it easy on me," one fan wrote.

"The interceptions he was throwing were pretty uncharacteristic," another fan wrote.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Should the Miami Dolphins quarterback be allowed to return to the field this season?