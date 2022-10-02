Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week.

Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night.

The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible story. However, the Dallas wideout has some troubling legal history in his past.

"His story is fantastic!" Joe Buck said about Cowboys rookie wide receiver Kavontae Turpin.

Turpin was previously found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend.

Mistakes happen, but that's an unfortunate one.

"Provocative and interesting discussion point on the responsibility to remind fans that the Cowboys’ KaVontae Turpin, who rose from XFL to NFL, also plead guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in 201," one fan wrote.

"Never fails," another one wrote.

"Oh no," one fan added.

"The moment Joe Buck said this, I suspected that Kavontae Turpin either came from a hellish upbringing or he'd been pinched for something illegal. Domestic abusers have not "overcome adversity". Parroting that narrative is damaging and pathetic," another fan added.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are 2-1 on the season. They are set to host Washington on Sunday.