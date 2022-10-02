Look: NFL World Reacts To Vikings Fan Video

NFL Network.

A Minnesota Vikings fan must've said something pretty wild on Sunday morning.

Video of a Vikings fan yelling onto the field is going viral on Sunday morning. In the video, the fan's yelling causes the woman next to him to look on in shock.

The yelling Vikings fan then appears to shrug.

NFL fans are speculating about what could've been said by the fan today.

"I get this look from my wife multiple times a day," one fan wrote.

"CHICK-FIL-A BISCUITS ARE TOO DRY AND NEED MORE BUTTER," another fan joked.

"Had to be that he hates beans for breakfast," one fan joked.

"Ok, so... what did he say?!" one fan added.

What do we think was said?